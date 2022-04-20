Witness didn’t show up, Da’i Syed’s trial postponed to May 17

PETALING JAYA: The trial of celebrity preacher Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful (pix) or Da’i Syed, who is charged with two counts of sexual offences, has been postponed to next month after the witness, who is also the victim in the case, did not show up for the proceedings at the Sessions Court today.

Judge Jamaludin Mat made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim informed the court of the non-attendance of the witness and requested for the eight-day trial slated for this month to be postponed and to resume on May 17.

The victim, who is a private college student, was supposed to testify as the first prosecution witness in the case.

On Dec 10 last year, Syed Shah Iqmal, 26, pleaded not guilty to committing unnatural sex and outraging the modesty of a 22-year-old private college student at his rented house in Damansara Perdana here, between 3 am and 4 am on Oct 17, 2020.

He was charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping, upon conviction.

Syed Shah Iqmal was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with using criminal force on the same woman with intent to outrage her modesty at the same place and date.

The charge, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

On March 19, the Magistrate’s Court allowed the cases to be transferred to the Sessions Court for a joint trial. — Bernama