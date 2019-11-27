Witness made a misleading police report, judge says in TLDM cadet’s inquest

IPOH: The Coroner’s Court here today reprimanded a medical assistant from Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) 96 Lumut for lodging a police report based on a routine instead of what had transpired.

Coroner Azman Abu Hassan reprimanded Mohd Fazil Mansor who was called to give evidence in the inquest into a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam’s who passed away May last year.

In his police report on May 19, 2018, Mohd Fazil who joined 96 HAT in 2017, stated he was the one who received Soosaimanicckam when the deceased arrived at the hospital before being taken to the emergency department.

The witness also stated that he was the one who received the body of the cadet after his death was confirmed at 1.45pm by HAT96 medical officer Dr Harvind Singh.

However, during the proceedings today, Mohd Fazil informed the court that he was not the person who received Soosaimanicckam at 96 HAT but two other hospital staff, and he also was not the person who received the remains of the trainee.

Mohd Fazil’s testimony which was contradicted with the police report he made at Manjung Police District Headquarters earned him a reprimand from the coroner.

“Next time, lodge a police report on what you have experienced to avoid confusion because it will be a future reference. We (the court) will hold on to the report,” said Azman.

Meanwhile, to a question from Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar on why he was the one who lodged the police report, Mohd Fazil said he was asked to do so by Dr Harvind to enable a post-mortem examination to be performed on the remains following a request from the cadet’s family.

Mohd Fazil also agreed with the counsel representing the family, Mahajoth Singh that his police report was inaccurate.

However, the witness informed the court that he did see for himself the remains of the cadet, clad in a pair of black pants and a shirt before lodging the police report.

The proceedings continue tomorrow with Dr S. Saravanan from Seri Manjung Hospital who had performed the post-mortem on Soosaimanicckam.

Today was the second session of the proceedings with the first session held on Sept 24.

The trainee died during training as a cadet officer at KD Sultan Idris, Lumut on May 19, 2018. — Bernama