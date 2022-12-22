Witness: Najib replaced Shahrir’s RM1m pension money used for political activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today was told that the RM1 million which Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad (pix) received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was to replace the former’s pension money, which was used for political activities in the Johor Bahru parliamentary constituency.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer, Nurzahidah Yacop, 35, said that the matter was informed by Shahrir while he was being investigated by MACC.

The MACC assistant superintendent agreed with lawyer Datuk Syed Faisal Al-Edros Syed Abdullah Al-Edros, representing Shahrir, who said that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Johor Bahru also informed her that he had verbally requested Najib to replace his personal money at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, nine years ago.

Nurzahidah also agreed with the lawyer that Shahrir, former Felda chairman, advanced his money of RM1 million to help the community in his constituency including rehabilitation works on the Puri Langkasuka (Seri Anugerah) Project in Larkin, Johor Bahru.

The 22nd prosecution witness said this in the hearing of Shahrir’s case for failing to declare to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) the RM1 million he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, through an AmIslamic Bank Bhd cheque dated Nov 27, 2013.

On Dec 14, Nurzahidah told the court that Najib wrote and signed his AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque worth RM1 million, before handing it to Shahrir at the office on Nov 27, 2013.

Syed Faisal Al-Edros also asked the witness whether she received Shahrir’s 2013 to 2018 assessment tax form from the deputy head of the celebrity, public and various entertainers desk audit unit, IRB assessment division, Tuan Zulkfli Tuan Lah, who is also the 21st prosecution witness, on Jan 13, 2020.

Nurzahidah said: Yes I received Shahrir’s 2013 to 2018 assessment tax form and recorded statement from Tuan Zulkfli, and he stated that the receipt of the money (RM1 million) should be reported to the IRB.

Nurzahidah also agreed with the lawyer that she did not submit any appropriate documents regarding the receipt of RM1 million to Tuan Zulkfli when recording the statement.

Nurzahidah also admitted that the IRB could not determine whether the money was income or otherwise because she did not submit documents to the IRB to carry out the nine necessary steps to check the status of the RM1 million money received by Shahrir.

Nurzahidah also agreed with the lawyer that she had shown Shahrir’s 2013 to 2018 assessment tax form to her superior officer and he (the officer) proposed to prosecute Shahrir on the charge, even though there was no verification as to whether the RM1 million was income or not.

According to Nurzahidah, she had to comply with the instructions of the superior officer even though he suggested that Shahrir be charged with five other charges.

Syed Faisal Al-Edros: So, as a subordinate officer, you cannot have an independent mind to protest; there is no room to express your independent mind to protest against this charge, correct?

Nurzahidah: Yes.

Shahrir, 72, is facing a charge of money laundering by not stating his real income in the income tax return form for assessment year 2013, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib.

He was charged with committing the offence at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here, on April 25, 2014.

The charge, under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of RM5 million, or both, if convicted.

The hearing, before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, continues tomorrow. - Bernama