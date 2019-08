KUALA LUMPUR: A former banker told the High Court here today that she refused a lucrative job offer at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix), also known as Jho Low, in November 2013 because she did not want to work with him.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, an AmBank former relationship manager, revealed this during cross-examination by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh on the 47th day of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The accused, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

Harvinderjit: Did he offer a job for you with a salary of RM60,000 per month at 1MDB?

Yu: Yes, but I did not want to work with him.

Earlier, Harvinderjit read out the transcript of the conversation between Yu and Jho Low on Nov 24, 2013.

Jho Low: Do you know any trusted person to be hired as a chief financial officer for SRC (International Sdn Bhd)? Looking to hire for SRC.

Yu: If I think of anyone then I will let you know.

Jho Low: Okay, thanks. Can I hire Daniel too?

Harvinderjit then asked the witness whether Jho Low was referring to Daniel Lee, a member of her team, and Yu replied “Yes, I think so ... actually Jho Low wanted to hire all of us but we did not want (to work with him).

The court then heard that Jho Low might have control over SRC’s banking transactions.

To another question, Yu agreed that former SRC director Terence Geh was a subordinate to Jho Low in SRC’s transactions.

Harvinderjit: Throughout 2011 up to 2015, were you aware of any issues that signatories claim that they did not sign any transactions? Yu replied “No.”

At one point, the lawyer started raising his voice to the witness and said she was acting ignorant and evasive.

However, ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram stood up and objected to Harvinderjit’s style of questioning which purportedly kept cutting Yu off before she could complete her answer.

“Let her finish, she is trying to explain,“ said Sithambaram.

Harvinderjit replied that Yu was not explaining but acting ignorant and evasive.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who heard the case, intervened and asked the witness to proceed with her answer.

Earlier, Harvinderjit posed questions to Yu over AmBank documents seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Hearing continues. — Bernama