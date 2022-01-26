Witness said she met with Bung Moktar, wife to discuss unit trust investment

KUALA LUMPUR: A unit trust consultant told the Sessions Court here today that she had met with Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad concerning investment in Public Mutual Berhad’s unit trust.

Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 45, said the meeting was arranged by her friend, Nik Juliana who is also a friend of Zizie Izette, at a hotel in early 2014, which was also attended by another investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid.

The 25th prosecution witness said that during the 10-minute meeting, she only had time to inform Bung Moktar about the proposed investment for Felcra which could provide more profit than a fixed deposit.

“I did not have time to present the Public Mutual unit trust investment proposal,“ she said during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria at the corruption trial of Bung Moktar and his wife Zizie Izette before Judge Rozina Ayob.

Asked by Mohd Sophian what was Bung Moktar’s response after she explained the investment proposal, she said, “At that time there was no response because Datuk was rushing to perform the Zohor prayer”.

According to Norhaili, she conveyed her wish to get Bung Moktar’s feedback to Zizie Izette of which the actress said ‘I will try’.

On the length of their meeting with Zizie Izette, the witness said, “I’m not sure how long because it was during working hours and we had another appointment ...we didn’t even drink anything”.

Following the meeting, Norhaili said she contacted Nik Juliana to ask for her help in setting up another appointment with Bung Moktar so that she could present the proposal.

“I have contacted Nik Juliana to ‘proceed’ with Datuk Seri Bung Moktar. So, I asked Nik Juliana to speak to Datin Seri Zizie Izette to have another meeting,“ she said, adding that she knew Zizie Izette through Nik Juliana in 2013.

Norhaili will continue with her testimony tomorrow.

On May 3 2019, Bung Moktar pleaded not guilty on two charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as gratification to obtain the approval of Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust.

Bung Moktar, 64, who was the non-executive chairman of Felcra then, was accused of receiving bribes from Madhi via Zizie Izette at the Public Bank branch in Taman Melawati here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

He also pleaded not guilty to a bribe of RM335,500 from Norhaili under the name of Zizie for the same cause and at the same place on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Izette, 44, also pleaded not guilty on three charges of abetting with her husband on the matter at the same place, date and time. — Bernama