SHAH ALAM: A firefighter was seen caught between an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van and a car on the night of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas, an inquest the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was told today.

Budd Mosin, 24, who was a bystander during the incident on Nov 27, told the inquest that he was not sure if the firefighter was Adib.

The witness, who is a Pakistani national, said he saw a firefighter leaving the fire engine after it arrived at the scene with the EMRS van.

“The firefighter was standing somewhere near the rear left wheel of the EMRS van,” he told coroner Rofiah Mohamad Mansor.

“When the fire engine reversed to avoid the mob, it hit the EMRS van which then moved backwards, sandwiching the firefighter between the van and a car parked at the side of the road. Then I saw the victim fall.”

He said several members of the public carried the firefighter to a nearby petrol station but did not know what happened after that.

Deputy public prosecutor Hamdan Hamzah later showed Budd a dark blue T-shirt bearing the Fire Department logo similar to the one Adib wore that night and asked if it was the one he saw the firefighter wearing that day.

Budd said it looked similar but was unsure about the colour.

Rofiah then called for the court to stand down for the day to resume questioning the witness tomorrow.