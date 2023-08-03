Witness: Siti Bainun’s ex-friend burst into tears when she saw Bella

KUALA LUMPUR: A neighbour of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali told the Sessions Court here today that a former friend of the accused burst into tears when she saw the teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella.

Nor Aidil Farhab Johaizad, 26, said she also felt strange when Zurianty Sudin cried while holding a mobile phone and taking photos (of Bella) while standing outside the residence where Siti Bainun lived on June 24, 2021.

“Kak Zu (Zurianty) and I went to the condominium by car after Kak Zu herself informed that Siti Bainun had given permission to go to the house.

“Before we went, Zurianty bought chips, bread, and drinks for the occupants of Rumah Bonda. Zurianty had an access card to Siti Bainun’s house because she was tasked to send Siti Bainun’s children to school.

The fourth defence witness said this during the examination-in-chief by lawyer Mohammad Farhan Maaruf at the defence trial of Siti Bainun who was charged with neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

“She cried hysterically at the door when she saw Bella. Less than 10 minutes later, Zurianty was giving the children in Siti Bainun’s care, food she had bought and told me to go back first, Zurianty wanted to take Bella to the hospital,“ she said.

The witness said that she often helped Siti Bainun deliver goods to the condominium and picked up one of the children under the accused care, known as Mariam and brought her to school.

Earlier, the third defence witness, Noor Marliana Ramlee, 28, had testified that she never saw Bella being fed with chilli by Siti Bainun, doused with hot water and rubbed the victim’s eyes with chilli as such incidents never took place.

Noor Marliana, who is also a former resident of the welfare home, also denied that her testimony in court was only to save Siti Bainun.

However, the witness admitted that she had a close relationship with the accused.

The witness also denied being indebted to Siti Bainun and that she had not fabricated the story, saying she had never received luxury items such as a Honda Jazz, jewellery and branded mobile phones from the accused.

Siti Bainun, 30, faces two counts of neglecting and abusing the Down syndrome girl, causing her to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the offences at a condominium in Wangsa Maju here between February and June 2021. The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues tomorrow. - Bernama