Witness: Zahid keeps his promises, settles all payments to contractor

KUALA LUMPUR: A project supervisor told the High Court here today that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) always keeps his promises and settles every payment to the contractor carrying out development projects in Bagan Datuk.

Marlin Ahmad, 50, said his late brother, Sanusi Ahmad, the founder of Sutida Enterprise, the company handling the projects, had informed him of this about the deputy prime minister.

“I know that almost all works or projects undertaken by my late brother (Sanusi) were ordered by Datuk Seri (Ahmad) Zahid. Usually, Sanusi would carry out the work without asking for any advance payment.

“This is because Datuk Seri (Ahmad) Zahid is a person who always keeps his word and pays for the work done. My late brother also once told me that Datuk Seri would sometimes pay more.”

He said this when reading his witness statement at Ahmad Zahid’s defence trial on 12 charges of breach of trust, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit in Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

Marlin said projects implemented by Sutida Enterprise in Bagan Datuk since 1999 include Hamidiyah Orphanage worth RM1.14 million, Seri Perkasa Mosque worth RM600,000, Surau Kampung Parit 25 Darat worth RM50,000, and Hajah Tuminah Hall worth RM450,000. The latest project is the construction of Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi.

According to the 13th defence witness, Ahmad Zahid does not want his contribution to be publicised. Therefore, for any construction carried out by Sutida Enterprise, there was no notice or signboard informing that the project was Ahmad Zahid’s.

Meanwhile, chairman of Seri Perkasa Mosque in Kampung Seri Perkasa Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, Atan Sampol, 67, told the court that Ahmad Zahid always cared for the residents of Bagan Datuk, especially the orphans and the poor.

Atan said the Bagan Datuk MP was a philanthropist, and almost all the mosques and surau in the district were Ahmad Zahid’s personal donations.

“The construction cost (of the mosque) of nearly RM600,000 was 100 per cent contributed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. This mosque, fully completed in 2006, was officiated in 2008,“ he said.

The 14th defence witness said the payment for the construction of the mosque was made directly to the contractor, the late Sanusi, who died of cancer in 2015.

Atan, who has been a member of the mosque committee for nearly 20 years, said one of Ahmad Zahid’s contributions to the people of Bagan Datuk was to donate a cow to all 50 mosques and surau on every Hari Raya Haji.

Ahmad Zahid also donated 100 to 200 packets of basic food items to Seri Perkasa Mosque during Ramadan and donated RM100 each to 1,500 tadarus Al-Quran participants.

Another witness, Surau An Nur Parit 25 Darat chairman in Bagan Datuk, Datuk Mokhtar Tukol, 66, told the court that in the 35 years he knew Ahmad Zahid, since he was new to politics in Bagan Datuk, he (Ahmad Zahid) was a generous person when it comes to a good cause.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) once told me personally that if he is able and has the opportunity, of course he will perform deeds for the hereafter,“ said the 15th defence witness.

According to Mokhtar, Ahmad Zahid donated for the construction and upgrading of Surau An Nur Parit 25, donated RM200 each to single mothers, orphans, poor families and the disabled in Bagan Datuk before Ramadan, among others.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Sept 4. -Bernama