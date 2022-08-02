Witnesses recall loud crash, seeing plane flying low

IPOH: A witness who lives near the plane crash site in Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng here last night was shocked when he heard a strange noise before seeing a plane flying at low level.

The man, who only wanted to be known as Wan, 41, said he had just finished refueling at a nearby petrol station when he saw the plane hit a lamp post near the water lock.

“The plane was seen flying at a low level and crashed into the pole. Following that I made a U-turn and went to see the condition of the plane,” he said when met at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, a resident of a nearby house, Haizad, 22, said he heard a loud crash while he was at home when the incident happened at around 7pm.

“I didn’t go straight out to the house because I thought it was a normal accident until my friend informed me via WhatsApp that a plane had crashed, after seeing the picture I realised the incident was very close to my house,” he said.

A flight instructor, Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, from Semenyih, Selangor died while another Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, from Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur was injured in the incident. — Bernama