KUALA LUMPUR: Suzanna Liew and Norhayati Mohd Ariffin have given the attorney-general six months to take action against those involved in their husbands’ abduction, failing which they will take legal action.

Liew, whose husband pastor Raymond Koh was kidnapped on Feb 13, 2017 when he was on the way to visit a friend, said she and Norhayati would have no choice but to file a civil suit against the Special Branch and the authorities if nothing is done.

Norhayati is the wife of Amri Che Mat, who has been missing since Nov 24, 2016.

At a joint press conference today, the women posed a question to authorities: “Are we widows?”

Norhayati said they would discuss the matter with their lawyers.

Meanwhile, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) has called for the arrest of former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) and former home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement issued today, C4 executive director Cynthia Gabriel also urged the government to keep its promise and speed up the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission.

She was responding to a Suhakam report on the abduction of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat that implicated the Special Branch.

The Citizen Action Group on Enforced Disappearance (Caged) has also called for an official response from Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa on the alleged police involvement in the abductions.

Caged spokesman Rama Ramanathan said the police officers named in the inquiry were “fairly junior”.

He said the government should also state the kind of action that would be taken against the senior officers who instructed their subordinates (to carry out the abductions).