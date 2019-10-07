WKB2030 aims to produce Bumiputera with integrity: Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to produce a new generation of Bumiputera who hold firmly to good moral values and integrity through the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) launched last Saturday, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said that through the WKB2030, the government wants the new generation of Bumiputera to be a generation of diligent, hardworking, dignified and patriotic people who are prepared to do anything to save the country and reduce dependence on foreigners.

“Opportunities will be given to Bumiputera with already proven eligibility and capability. Those who are yet to be eligible will be provided with assistance, training and necessary support to increase their chances of success.

“The ultimate goal of all the efforts taken by the government is to ensure that all people, regardless of race, will achieve a reasonable standard of living by 2030,” he said during question time.

Mahathir said this in reply to Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS-Marang) who wanted to know the government’s efforts to narrow the economic and social gap between Malay Bumiputera and non-Malay Bumiputera in the country through the WKB2030.

Meanwhile, Mahathir said the new vision would overcome the weaknesses of the previous administration, including asset domination by certain races and the misuse of Bumiputera institutions, such as Tabung Haji.

“All the weaknesses that have caused the failure of the previous vision will be eliminated with the implementation of the WKB2030.

“We also know that the New Economic Policy fails to achieve its objective. So, this time around, we will make sure those who were to be given the opportunities are those who are capable of making full use of the opportunities.

“What we want is for the people to be willing to accept the policy which is not meant to give them an instant and easy wealth, but more of a sustainable and rising wealth,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa).

Nik Nazmi had wanted to know whether the new vision would solve the problem of asset domination by certain races, including Bumiputera elites who allegedly oppressed Bumiputera from the lower- and middle-income groups.

In the preface of the WKB2030 Book unveiled last Saturday, Mahathir said the WKB2030 is a new approach to strengthen the country’s economic performance that would ensure that the people and the country enjoy shared prosperity. — Bernama