ALOR SETAR: The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030), which outlines integrity and good governance, is a reflection of the government’s appreciation for efforts taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to eradicate corruption.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, in welcoming the government’s initiative, said the WKB2030 would inspire MACC staff to work harder, as well as more efficiently and effectively, to address corruption.

“A very good initiative. MACC supports the initiative, rejuvenates spirit because the government supports the action and appreciates efforts by the MACC,” he said in a brief statement to Bernama today.

The WKB2030 document, launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, among others, stated that integrity and good governance by the government will boost people’s confidence in the institution. — Bernama