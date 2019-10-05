WKB2030 to turbo-charge sustainable economic growth: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030), which was unveiled today, provides a turbo charger to drive sustainable economic growth, thus propelling the economy to a high-income bracket and increase purchasing power of the people.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the WKB 2030 is the country’s blueprint to generate rapid economic growth and create wealth so that prosperity could be shared together.

He said the launch of the vision is timely manner as the global economy is in turmoil, saddled with a gloomy and volatile economic environment.

“The government is confident that this vision will be achieved through greater economic complexity by focusing on high-tech and high-impact industries such as aerospace, digital economy and high-tech agriculture," he said in his speech at the launch of the WKB 2030 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

Mohamed Azmin described the vision as a pledge to affirm the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government's commitment to the implementation of fair and equitable treatment across races, income classes and regions.

In the pursuit of industrial excellence, the PH government will not abandon its responsibility in championing the poor urban and rural communities, he said, adding that this vision ensures that prosperity and wealth will be enjoyed by them.

He said the stability and integrity of the administration in championing good governance principles, transparency and accountability would gain the confidence of foreign and domestic investors in making Malaysia their investment destination.

“This will create job opportunities in new and more innovative technology sectors," he said.

Mohamed Azmin said the WKB2030 will stimulate the imagination, creativity and capacity of the millennial generation to take Malaysia to the pinnacle of industrial excellence.

He said the Ministry of Economic Affairs will monitor the implementation and progress of the WKB2030 to ensure that its objectives are met. — Bernama