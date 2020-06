BELURAN: A 62-year-old woman reported missing is feared to have been devoured by a crocodile while bathing in Sungai Sugut near here on Wednesday.

Beluran district police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the disappearance of Peredot Kanon from Kampung Banang Sugut, was reported at 9.36pm Wednesday.

“The victim’s child saw a crocodile coming from one end of Sungai Sugut and attacking her.

“The witness (the victim’s child) tried to save the her but failed before returning to inform his father of the incident,” Kasim said in a statement here last night.

According to Kasim, the search and rescue operation at Sungai Sugut involved personnel from Beluran Fire and Rescue Station and the Civil Defence Force but they failed to find the victim until 5.30pm yesterday.

He said the operation would resume at 7am today. — Bernama