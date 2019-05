KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was discharged and acquitted at the Ampang magistrate’s court here today of cheating a senior citizen in relation to a holiday package to Korea in 2017.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali made the decision after finding that the prosecution failed to prove the prima facie case against Nor Farah Farhan Abdul Fattah, 37.

“After making a thorough assessment, the accused is hereby discharged and acquitted without having to enter her defence,“ he said, adding for the bail amount to be returned to her.

Nor Farah was charged with cheating Noor Azah Aziz, 61, coaxing her to deposit RM16,900 into the Maybank account of the former at Lorong Mawar 1, Taman Maju Jaya, Jalan Cheras, here at 11pm on Dec 30, 2017.

The charge under Section 417 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail sentence of five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Intan Syakirraah Zakaria carried out the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Khairul Naim Rafidi.

A total of six prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial. — Bernama