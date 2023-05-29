Woman allegedly killed by ex-fiance in Kota Kinabalu mall

PETALING JAYA: A young woman was found dead after she was allegedly murdered by her ex-fiance at a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah today (May 29).

Malay daily Harian Metro reported that the 22-year-old victim, believed to be a shop assistant, was discovered lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old suspect was immediately apprehended by the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters’ (IPD) criminal investigation department after he was found in the vicinity of the crime scene at the mall in Jalan Haji Saman.

Police confiscated a knife believed to be used by the suspect to commit the crime.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene not too long after she was found by the police lying in a pool of blood still breathing.

IPD deputy chief Kalsom Idris said the team rushed to the scene upon being alerted of the crime.

Kalsom said an investigation into the murder case has been opened while the victim’s body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.