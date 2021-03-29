Woman alleges sexual harassment by cop

PUTRAJAYA: A 28-year-old woman has lodged a police report alleging she was sexually harassed by a police officer at a roadblock here on Saturday (March 27).

Upset by the alleged encounter at about 9am, the woman took to Twitter and related what happened hours later.

The police officer, who spotted the tweet, lodged a police report denying the allegation.

About five hours later, at about 6pm, the woman lodged a report against the officer.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the woman was on her way to carry out a business deal on a milk drink product when she drove past the checkpoint.

“The woman alleged she was asked by the officer if ‘she had milked the milk herself’.

“This made her uncomfortable and upset and she decided to post it on Twitter.

“We carried out investigations on the allegations and the officer denied saying it.

“He claimed he asked the woman ‘if she made the milk product herself’.

“Other personnel, including a military officer who was on duty at the checkpoint, also denied there was any sexual harassment as claimed by the woman.”

Mohd Fadzil said investigations on the claims of both parties are being carried out.

However, investigations will only proceed after an order-to-investigate is issued by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) as stipulated under the laws of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohd Fadzil said the investigation papers will be completed soon and will be referred to the AGC for further instructions.

He assured that the probe will be carried out without any compromise and in full transparency.

He also urged the public not to make any irresponsible statements and speculations which could affect investigations.

Those with information on the case should call the investigation officer Insp Muhamad Shamin Abul Qasim at 03-88862068; the Putrajaya police call centre at 03-88862145; the KL police hotline at 03-21159999.

In her tweet the woman alleged she was at the Putrajaya/LDP/SKVE interchange when the incident occurred.

She also alleged that the traffic policemen and soldiers at the road block had also laughed at her.