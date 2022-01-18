Woman alleges sexual harassment by state assemblyman in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman has lodged a police report against a state assemblyman in Johor for alleged sexual harassment.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the 26-year-old woman lodged the report at the Kota Tinggi police station at about 11.30am yesterday.

“Yes, we have received (a report). The case is being investigated,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

A police report on the alleged sexual harassment case has gone viral on social media.

The woman, believed to be a member of a political party, claimed that she had been sexually harassed several times by the state assemblyman. -Bernama