Woman, among 11 people detained after man’s body found in room

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten men and a woman were detained to assist in the investigation into the discovery of a man’s body with slash wounds at Taman Serdang Utama, Seri Kembangan, here, yesterday afternoon.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the Petaling Jaya court today granted a five-day remand order against all nine locals and two foreigners. He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The weapons and motive of the incident are still under investigation,“ he said in a statement, today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the body of a 40-year-old man was found with slash wounds on his head, right ribs, back of the body, and both arms in a rented room at about 6.13pm yesterday. — Bernama