Woman among 3 arrested for theft of car parts

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman and two men were arrested for allegedly stealing car components from a workshop at the Industrial Park in Ampang, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police seized a tyre and a sports rim as well as three mobile phones and Proton Wira Aeroback and Proton Wira vehicles used in the incident.

He said they received a complaint from the workers that all the tyres and rims from a customer’s Honda Accord sports car had gone missing when they were opening the workshop on May 24.

“The suspects, aged 23 to 33, have records for drugs and criminal offences. All of them were remanded for four days until June 7.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379A (1) of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama