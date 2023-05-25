Woman among four held for mugging

HULU SELANGOR: A woman was among four suspects arrested on suspicion of their involvement in mugging cases that targeted women around Rawang and Hulu Selangor on May 13 and 15.

Hulu Selangor District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the suspects, aged 28 to 47, were arrested following a report from a woman who was mugged on May 10.

He said police also seized two stolen vehicles, believed to be used for criminal activities, two mobile phones, a set of clothes and a gold chain, adding that their modus operandi was to target female victims at isolated areas.

“Police are also looking for another male suspect who is still at large and believed to be their criminal accomplice,“ he told reporters at the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters here today.

In a separate case, Ahmad Faizal said two local men, aged 36 and 37, were arrested around Batu Caves and Petaling Jaya, Selangor on suspicion of being involved in robberies by impersonating as police officers.

He said their arrest follows a robbery at a grocery store in Jalan Meranti, Batang Kali which resulted in losses amounting to RM17,000 on March 13.

Police also seized a mobile phone, a Kawasaki motorcycle, a green and blue vest with a police logo and two helmets,“ he said. - Bernama