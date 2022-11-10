Woman and baby die in car crash at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands

IPOH: A woman and a three-month-old baby died while her husband was seriously injured after their Perodua Myvi collided with an oncoming car on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near here this afternoon.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the woman was identified as Nor Syahira Mohd Fadhail, 23, with her address in Kedah while her husband Amyroul Shah Huszaiery, 23, had an address in Putrajaya.

“We immediately deployed a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station as soon as we received the call at 12.46 pm,“ he said here today.

He said firemen led by operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Saiful Yazan Shahril had to extricate Amyroul Shah from the driver’s seat using special equipment and the rescue op ended at 2.54 pm.

According to him, the man driving the other car, a Mercedes, suffered minor injuries and the two injured were handed over to the Ministry of Health while the two deceased victims were handed over to police for further action before being sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for post-mortem.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan when contacted said police would issue a statement regarding the accident soon.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received information on the incident at Km 34 of Jalan Keramat Pulai at about 1 pm.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Perodua Myvi which coming from Cameron Highlands was cornering a bend downhill when it collided with a Mercedes Benz coming from the opposite direction.

“The incident section is a downhill bend with two-way one lane painted with double white lines. The surface of the road is flat, paved, tarred and dry,“ he said in a statement.

He said further investigation is being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama