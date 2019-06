KANGAR: A woman and her daughter were killed and three other family members were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at KM9, Jalan Sungai Berembang, Simpang Empat, here today.

Police said Roshila Ishak, 39, died at the emergency ward of Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) here, while her three-year-old daughter Nor Zahara Mohamad Fauzi was killed on the spot.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the accident happened at 1pm when Roshila’s husband, Mohamad Fauzi Fazin, 34, was driving the family from Kangar to Simpang Empat via Jalan Behor Mali-Sungai Berembang.

He lost control of the car and it crashed into the tree on the road shoulder, he told reporters here.

Mohamad Fauzi and their two other children, Nur Umaira Hasanah, 6, and Mohamad Arif Aiman, 10, were seriously injured and admitted to HTF. - Bernama