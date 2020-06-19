Woman arrested for alleged fraudulent online phone sale

LABUAN: A local woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a mobile phone sales scam in three states. involving RM15 000.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the 30-year-old woman was arrested by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division at 4.30pm on June 15 .

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the suspect’s three bank accounts had been used for the alleged cheating and the sale advertisement was posted on Facebook,” Muhamad Farid told reporters today.

He said as the victims were from Sabah, Sarawak and Penang, the case would be transferred to the Kota Kinabalu Commercial Crime Investigation Division for further investigation.

The suspect had been released on police bail. — Bernama