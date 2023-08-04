Woman arrested for allegedly abusing 10-month-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a 26-year-old woman at her residence in Petaling Jaya last Thursday for allegedly abusing her 10-month-old son.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid, in a statement today, said the woman was arrested after a report was lodged by the Shah Alam Hospital, where the boy, who had bruises all over the body was sent for treatment.

According to Mohamad Fakhruddin, the boy is still under treatment at the hospital and the woman, who is a local, is on remand for four days to facilitate investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama