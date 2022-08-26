Woman believed to have been smothered to death by boyfriend

SHAH ALAM: A 24-year-old woman was believed to have been smothered to death with a pillow by her boyfriend at a house in Kampung Pandan, Klang near here on Wednesday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said his team received a complaint, lodged by a local woman, at about 9.12 pm on Wednesday.

“The complaints’ counter of the Klang police station received a report by a local woman who said she received a video call at 7.18 pm yesterday asking for help, to pick up a man in Kampung Pandan, Klang.

“It was because the suspect used a pillow to smother the face of a woman until she had lost consciousness,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the results of initial investigations revealed that the incident was triggered because the victim wanted to break up with her boyfriend.

“Police arrived at the location of the incident which is a lot-type house in Kampung Pandan, Klang. The victim was found lying on a bed inside a room of the house, and an examination on the body did not show any signs of injury,“ he said.

He said the suspect, aged 19, who attempted to flee, was arrested by police near the location of the incident.

Cha said an ambulance with paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim had died.

“The Selangor contingent police headquarters’ forensic unit of the Criminal Investigation Department conducted an investigation at the scene and found several items that could serve as evidence in the investigation,“ he said, adding that the suspect had no past criminal record.

“The suspect is now remanded for seven days until next Aug 31. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he added. - Bernama