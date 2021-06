KUALA LUMPUR: A woman and her boyfriend were charged at the Ampang Sessions Court here today with hitting her four-year-old child in March that resulted in facial and body injuries.

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 39, who is a contractor, pleaded not guilty before Judge Azrul Darus.

They were charged with hitting the girl to the point of causing injuries and not sending the victim for medical treatment.

They were accused of committing the offence at a condominium in Jalan Kabus, Ampang here at 10pm on March 18, under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of 20 years or both, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with one surety for each of the accused with an additional condition of having to report to the nearest police station once a month, besides also not allowed to contact the victim and the complainant until the case was over.

The court fixed July 1 for remention of the case. — Bernama