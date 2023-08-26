Woman, boyfriend held over death of her five-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend over the death of her five-year-old son, who is believed to be a victim of abuse, on Tuesday.

Serdang District Police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said the boy, who was unconscious when brought to the Serdang Hospital emergency department for treatment, was confirmed dead at 12.50 am.

“The boy was given emergency aid but could not be revived. Preliminary information found that the victim was said to have been hit by a lorry.

“Further checks by the hospital authorities revealed bruises and old wounds on the boy’s body and he is believed to have been abused and assaulted in an apartment in Taman Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan before being sent to the hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a post-mortem found that there was extensive soft tissue injury due to multiple blunt-force trauma.

Anbalagan said they then arrested the mother, 44, and her 29-year-old boyfriend who works as a lorry driver.

He said the couple had also lodged a false police report by stating that the boy was hit by a lorry.

“Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and have been remanded for a week until Aug 29 to assist in investigations,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama