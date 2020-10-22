Woman, brother charged with murder of blind husband

KAJANG: A woman and her brother were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her blind husband at Kampung Baru Sungai Chua here earlier this month.

G.S Angela Dewi, 45, who operates an eatery and her brother G.S Vijaya, 42, an eatery assistant, nodded to indicate they understood the charge read out by the court interpreter before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli. However, no plea was recorded from them.

The duo were charged with the murder of R. Devarajoo, 59, at a house at PKNS low-cost housing area in Kampung Baru Sungai Chua here between noon and 1 pm on Oct 1.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Muhammad Noor Firdaus set Dec 21 for mention. He did not allow bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin appeared for the prosecution while the duo were not represented.

Yesterday, Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said in a statement that the woman had initially lodged a report over a robbery at their home.

Her husband was hit on the head with a hammer during the “heist”, which resulted in severe injuries.

The victim, who owned a transportation and scrap metal business, succumbed to his injuries and died at the Kajang Hospital on Oct 10.

“Our investigation revealed that the victim’s wife and her younger brother had allegedly planned the victim’s murder in order to inherit his assets,” he said.-Bernama