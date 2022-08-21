Woman burnt to death as car bursts into flames after accident

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A woman passenger was burnt to death after the Perodua Kelisa car she was travelling in collided with a lorry and burst into flames at Kampung Gong Batu, here yesterday.

In the 5.35pm incident, Nurul Emylia Natasha Zulkifli, 20, was trapped inside the car which burst into flames after colliding with a 5-tonne lorry while the driver of the Perodua Kelisa, Mohammad Ikhwan Hakim Daud, 21, and the driver of the lorry escaped with injuries.

Setiu district police chief DSP Affandi Hussin said the lorry driver suffered injuries to his neck while two others who travelled in the lorry were not hurt.

“During the incident, the lorry driver had signalled to turn right from Kuala Terengganu to Kampung Raja in Besut. At that moment, the Perodua Kelisa car which was travelling in the same direction had tried to overtake the lorry but unfortunately crushed into the lorry.

“The impact saw both the lorry and the car burst into flames,” he said.

Affandi said the driver of the car, lorry and two others in the lorry managed to escape, except the woman from Kampung Pulau Lima, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

“Her body was later sent to the Setiu Hospital’s Forensic Unit while the others received treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, a witness, Abd Muhaimi Ab Halim, 34, said after the accident the Perodua Kelisa was on fire and that he saw passersby pulling out the driver.

The passersby later tried to rescue the woman but could not open the door.

“The fire spread very fast and was intense, forcing the passersby to retreat. I tried to find a fire extinguisher but there was none. By then the fire was burning wildly and we were helpless,” he said. - Bernama