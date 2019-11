LAHAD DATU: A woman who was burnt to death when her Proton Saga car caught fire after a collision with a Toyota Hilux along Jalan Sri Putatan here at 6.40am today, has been identified as Masnah Filemun from Kampung Minusoh Tong, Beluran.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor, said Masnah, 26, was working for Tomaco Company.

“The victim was driving a Proton Saga car from Sabahmas heading to Jalan Dam when she was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and entered the opposite lane before colliding head-on with the incoming Toyota Hilux, driven by a 48-year-old man.

“As the result of the accident, the victim’s car burst into flames at the scene and she suffered 80% burns, while the Toyota Hilux driver sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement, here today.

Earlier report stated that a woman driver was burnt to death when her car burst into flames after the head-on collision with another vehicle.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue station chief Fire Supt II Julkifli Harry said the operations centre received the emergency call through MERS 999 at 6.24am. — Bernama