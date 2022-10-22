Woman burnt to death in two-car collision

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was burnt to death after her car caught fire following an accident with another car at Km10.9 of the Mex Expressway early today.

Bukit Jalil Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Khairuddin Abdurrahman said the department was summoned at 6.14 am following the accident and 17 firemen from the Bukit Jalil and Pudu stations were rushed to the scene.

“Three passengers of the car driven by the woman escaped unhurt while another passenger suffered head injuries. The driver of the other car was also unhurt,” he said in a statement. - Bernama