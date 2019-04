KUALA LUMPUR: A perfume seller pleaded not guilty in the sessions sourt here today to two counts of abusing her friend’s daughters by scalding them on the leg with hot steel kitchen tongs.

Meizura Kadis, 37, made the plea before judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

The woman was charged with ill-treating the girls, aged 12 and nine, by placing the hot iron tongs on their legs, causing them to scald, at a hotel room in Kuchai Maju 2, Off Jalan Kuchai Lama, Brickfields here between June 11 and Oct 29, 2018.

The charges were made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mohd Ashif did not offer bail.

The court set May 10 for mention. — Bernama