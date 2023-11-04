Woman charged with concealing money belonging to Singaporean businessman

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with concealing USDT202,992.36 (RM894,787.12) belonging to a Singaporean businessman last year.

Elaine Lee, 27, who works in the administration department of a private company, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to her before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

She is charged with concealing the money (USDT202,992.36) belonging to one Sim Kwang Kai Andrian, 45, in her wallet address account (cryptocurrency account) despite knowing the money was not hers.

The offence, allegedly committed in an apartment unit in Jalan Bangsar here between Dec 21 and Dec 23, 2022, is framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Elaine also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of failing to provide a satisfactory explanation as to how she came into possession of the money at the same place and date.

The charge is framed under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) which carries a fine of up to RM1,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the woman bail of RM7,000 with one surety and fixed May 11 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Chooi Yi prosecuted, while lawyer Lim Yoi Ping represented the accused. - Bernama