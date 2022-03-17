Woman charged with deceiving businesswoman of RM94,850

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today with deceiving a businessman to hand over RM94,850 in cash in connection with the offer of the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Ong Li Shi, 39, made the plea after the charge against her was read out before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

Ong is charged with deceiving Ding Fan Wooi, 33, to transfer the money in stages into the bank account of the accused.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Jalan Bukit Bintang here on Dec 9, 2021 under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than a year and a maximum of 10 years and whipping as well as fine if convicted.

Ong’s friend, Chin Kah Fook, 33, a self-defence coach, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim to a charge of helping to hide RM75,150 belonging to the same victim (Ding), which the accused knew was not his.

Chin is charged with committing the offence at the same place on Jan 14 under Section 424 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years or fine or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Amalina Johar and Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal prosecuted while lawyer Muhammad Syafiq represented Ong.

The court then allowed Ong and Chin a bail of RM6,000 and RM1,500 in one surety respectively and fixed April 26 and June 1 for re-mention of the case.

Previously, the media had reported that a man suffered losses estimated at RM294,850 after being deceived by a syndicate offering the title ‘Datuk Seri’. - Bernama