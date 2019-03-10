Woman charged with hurting disabled step-daughter

JOHOR BARU: An administrative clerk was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with voluntarily causing hurt on her disabled step-daughter.

However, Zaileen Zainal 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Rashidah Baharom.

She was alleged to have committed the offence buy using her own hands on Raja Nurul Syafiqah Raja Hazman Shah, 27, at No. 72, Jalan Dedap 26, Taman Johor Jaya here at 6.34pm on July 14 last year.

Zaileen was allowed her bail of RM1,500 in one surety and also told not to go near the victim.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Abdul Jalil Salam Mohamad, while Zaileen was represented by lawyer Arwa Abdul Rahman.

The court fixed April 2 for mention. — Bernama