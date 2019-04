IPOH: A woman pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge with ill-treating a six-month-old baby girl who was placed under her care.

Nur Amirah Dayana Md Darus, 27, who has four children of her own, was alleged to have committed the offence at the ground floor, Phase IC Seri Manjung, Perak, at 2pm on March 23 last year.

She was charged under Section 31(1) a of the Child Act and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan allowed her bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set May 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin prosecuted, while lawyer Mahinderjit Singh represented the accused. — Bernama