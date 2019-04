SEREMBAN: A trader was charged in the Seremban sessions court here today with accepting RM430,500 for investment without a licence, three years ago.

Roslina Abu Bakar, 56, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to her before judge G. Ramesh.

The woman was charged with accepting the amount for investment without a valid licence, as provided under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 from one Azizan Abd Rashid.

The offence was allegedly committed from June 26, 2016 to Aug 26, 2016 between 5.14pm and 8.54pm at the Rembau CIMB cash deposit machine.

The charge framed under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act and punishable under Section 137(2) of the same act provides an imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million or both.

Judge Ramesh allowed the accused bail of RM40,000 with one surety and set May 3 for mention. — Bernama