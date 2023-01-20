Woman charged with murdering baby

SEPANG: A young clerk was charged in the Sessions Court here today with murdering her 18-month-old son in Cyberjaya last week.

Umishahirah Khalid, 20, nodded after the charge was read out to her before judge Ahmad Fuad Othman, sitting as a magistrate in the case.

No plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

However, Ahmad Fuad allowed an application by deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi for the accused to be referred to a hospital for mental observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The woman was charged with committing the offence between 5.52 pm last Jan 11 and 11.30 am the following day at a condominium unit in Cyberjaya.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides the death sentence upon conviction.

At today’s proceeding, Umishahirah was represented by lawyer Johan Radzi.

The court set March 20 for mention. - Bernama