Woman charged with scalding teenage son for using up mobile data

MALACCA: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of scalding her 13-year-old son, mid-last year.

The 37-year-old woman was charged with intentionally inflicting serious injury on her son by splashing hot water on him at 2.56 am in one of the government quarters in Sungai Udang on June 27, 2022.

She was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and subject to a fine or whipping as well, upon conviction.

The accused allegedly lost her temper with the teenager, who is the second of her four children, for using up the broadband data on his mobile phone.

She also allegedly beat the boy often but the matter has never been reported to the authorities, however, the issue came to light when the victim’s friend noticed wound stains on the boy’s school shirt.

The friend informed his mother about the incident and it was then reported to the police.

Earlier in the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishar submitted that bail should not be granted because the accused and the victim lived under the same roof.

Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail agreed with the prosecution and did not grant bail and set Oct 26 for the next case mention. -Bernama