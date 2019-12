GEORGE TOWN: A “Macau Scam” syndicate has claimed another victim in Balik Pulau, near here, when a 58-year-old female factory worker lost RM110,000 after she was convinced that she needed to transfer her money to protect her personal data information.

The victim received a call on Monday from an unidentified caller who claimed that he was from Bank Negara.

The caller claimed that her personal data information which was stored online had been compromised as it was used to run up a credit card charge of RM7,000.

To protect her savings, the caller urged the victim to transfer her money from her bank accounts to a fresh account which they would create for her.

The caller on the other line instructed the victim to transfer her money to the account that they created to prevent any party from withdrawing her money since they now have access to her personal data information.

The victim then transferred RM50,000 from her savings account to an account number given by the caller.

She then went to another bank where she withdrew RM60,000 and transferred it to the same account.

Realising something was amiss she proceeded to lodge a police report on Monday.

Southwest district police head Supt V. Anbalagan, who confirmed the case, urged the public to be wary of such calls involving the transferring of money.

“Usually, money transfer is best done over the counter in finance institutions or in secured e-banking portals,” he said.