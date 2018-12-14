Woman cheated of RM4,950 by ‘policeman’ in Miri

MIRI: A 28-year-old audit assistant was cheated of RM4,950 when she fell victim to a Macau Scam syndicate last Monday.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, said the victim received a call from a man who introduced himself as Tuan Mazlan Rahman from the Shah Alam sessions court.

“The man claimed that she was involved in a fatal hit-and-run case, “ he said in a statement today.

An individual named Sergeant Lau Kin Ming later contacted the victim through telephone number 0389486122 to inform that she has 23 bank accounts and her name had been linked with various illegal activities, he added.

“Subsequently a man who introduced himself as Inspector Khoo (01125114037) contacted the victim and asked her to deposit RM4,950 into an account as payment to check on her bank accounts with Bank Negara,“ he said.

According to him, after the funds were transferred through ATM and no more calls were received, the victim realised she had been duped. — Bernama