Woman claim’s police brutality in drug suspect’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A relative of a suspected drug dealer, who died moments after his arrest, lodged a police report today alleging the suspect was a victim of police brutality.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the woman, who is a niece of the 45-year-old dead suspect, made the report at 3.15am, about eight hours after the man died.

He said the woman had alleged that police had used force when arresting her uncle.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post mortem. We will conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation on the report lodged by the man’s relative and will keep the public updated on the progress of the probe,“ Azmi said.

On Tuesday at 5pm, acting on a tip-off on drug dealing in the area, an anti-narcotics police team from the Sentul district police headquarters raided a flats unit in Taman Dato Senu here where they arrested a man and found him in possession of over 50 grammes of methamphetamine and almost two grammes of heroin.

Azmi said during the arrest, the man turned hostile, grabbed a sickle and attacked members of the raiding party.

He said the police personnel used minimal force to subdue and disarm the man.

Azmi said while police searched the house for drugs, the suspect became breathless and collapsed before falling unconscious.

He said an ambulance was summoned and paramedics who examined the man pronounced him dead.

Azmi urged those with information related to the case to contact the KL police hotline at 03-21460584/585.