Woman claims molest by well-known politician

KUALA LUMPUR: A 48-year-old businesswoman lodged a police report on Tuesday alleging she was molested at her house by a well-known politician from an east coast state.

Ampang Jaya police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that the woman alleged that the incident occurred between July and August last year when the politician who is a close friend of her husband paid them a visit with his wife.

He said the victim claimed that the politician who is in his 50’s and his wife stayed a night at her house at Taman Bukit Melawati during the visit.

Mohamad Farouk said the woman alleged that early next morning when she was asleep at a living room on the first floor of her house, she was awakened when she felt someone kissing and fondling her breasts.

He said the victim alleged that on seeing her awake, the suspect quickly went downstairs before leaving her house with his wife.

‘The woman was unsure of what to do as the suspect is an influential politician from an east coast state. She was also afraid to lodge a report earlier fearing it will affect her ties with the suspect. We are yet to make an arrest as investigations are ongoing.” he said.

Mohamad Farouk said the case is being investigated for outraging the modesty of a person under Section 354 of the Penal Code.