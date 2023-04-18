Woman claims trial for stealing step aunt’s debit card to purchase iPhone

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman who allegedly stole RM8,200 from her step aunt’s bank account to buy a iPhone 14 Pro was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Nur Humaira Shanuk Haziki, 21, pleaded not guilty after the charge against her was read before Magistrate Nadia Othman.

The unemployed woman is accused of stealing a debit card belonging to Nor Farah Hanim Alias, 26, and withdrawing RM8,200 at an apartment in Chow Kit on March 23 and 24.

The offence was framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 and is punishable under Section 4 (3) of the same Act, which provides a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine not excedding RM150,000, or both, upon conviction.

Nur Humaira also claimed trial to an alternative charge of dishonestly withdrawing RM8,200 belonging to Nor Farah Hanim without her knowledge at the same place and time.

She was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM4,000 with two sureties and ordered her to report to the nearest police station every month.

Magistrate Nadia also fixed May 18 for mention.

The prosecution was led by ASP Nom Phot Prackdit while the accused was not represented. - Bernama