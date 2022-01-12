Woman claims trial to 4 counts of money laundering

SHAH ALAM: A former interior decoration worker was charged in the Sessions Court, here today on four charges of money laundering amounting to RM227,000 two years ago.

Nur Aliyyah Habibah Jackson Ghani, 43, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Helina Sulaiman.

On two of the charges, she was charged with transferring a total of RM180,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from a current account belonging to a company to a current account of a 64-year-old individual.

For the other two charges, Nur Aliyyah Habibah was alleged to have disposed of RM47,000, believed to be from ill-gotten gains, from a current account of the same company.

The offences were allegedly committed at a branch office of a local bank in Section 8, Bandar Baru Bangi, Hulu Langat near here between April 7 and 20, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 200, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times of the amount obtained from unlawful activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher upon conviction.

The court allowed Nur Aliyyah Habibah, represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Izzat Nordin, bail of RM3,000 on each count and also ordered the case to be jointly heard with another case facing the woman before Sessions Court judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir, which had been set for trial this Jan 24.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi prosecuted. - Bernama