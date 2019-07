DUNGUN: A woman who broke her left leg when climbing the Chemerong Waterfall, here was rescued by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department last night.

Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Fire and Rescue Station chief Zul Azman Jamaluddin said that the victim Noraini Osman, 49, was injured when her foot snagged a tree root and she fell.

“Upon arrival at the Bukit Taubat area, the foot of the victim, who was carrying a heavy load, was said to have snagged a tree root and she fell, resulting in the injury,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said that the department received an emergency call on the incident at 12.59pm yesterday and a rescue team took about four hours to reach Bukit Taubat.

“The victim was successfully taken down the steep route down the mountain, which was made slippery by the rain, to the foot of the waterfall at 10.46pm and taken to the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah health clinic. The operation was concluded at 11pm,“ he added. — Bernama