Woman convinced friends to rob former business establishment

KUALA LUMPUR: Four suspects including a woman were arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbing a business outlet in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya last Thursday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said initial investigations revealed that the woman who was a former employee who worked for three months in 2019 at the business premises acted as the mastermind.

“The robbery happened at 10 pm last Thursday. A caretaker of the premises reported that three local men had broken into his room and held a knife at him before forcing him to surrender all his money.

“The victim claimed that he lost RM19,000 and a mobile phone,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said, based on information provided by the victim, police launched several raids in the Klang Valley at 1.30 am and detained four suspects aged between 19 and 30 years old.

He said police also confiscated a Proton Satria car, a knife, five mobile phones, two clutch bags and RM7,000 cash from all the suspects.

They have all been remanded seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for committing gang robbery using a deadly weapon.

If found guilty, they shall be liable to be whipped and jailed up to 20 years,” he added. - Bernama