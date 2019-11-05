Woman, daughter die after car crashes into lorry

ALOR STAR: A woman and her daughter died after their car collided with a lorry in front of a restaurant in Padang Lalang, here this morning.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the 9.25am incident involved victims Shuida Shaari, 55, and her daughter Anisah Shafiqah Habiballah, 28, who were travelling in a Perodua Viva.

“The incident happened when Anisah Shafiqah who was driving the car, suddenly made a U-turn entering the opposite lane before colliding into the lorry. The lorry driven by a 45-year-old man was coming from the direction of Kuala Sungai towards Alor Janggus.

“Both victims were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for further treatment. Anisah Shafiqah was pronounced dead at 10.20 am while her mother died at 2.45pm,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama