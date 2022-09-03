Woman detained for allegedly abusing Indonesian maid

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman has been detained for allegedly abusing an Indonesian maid.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 35-year-old woman was arrested last Thursday following a report lodged by the maid, who claimed she was physically abused by her employer, who is a married couple, at a house in Batu Caves.

The 46-year-old maid, who claimed to be working for the couple since October 2019, lodged the report after she made to flee from the house last Wednesday, he said, adding that she had been sent to Selayang Hospital for medical examination.

As for the suspect, Zainal Mohamed said she is in remand until this Monday. - Bernama